IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (10 - 16 July 2019)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update: Kunar:

As per the initial report from ANDMA; Two families were affected and unknown number of families were displaced due to Kunar river water overflow in Sarkanow district on 11 July. ANDMA distributed NFIs and food items and IMC distributed family tent to two affected families while a join team consisted of IOM, IMC, WFP and ANDMA will initiate assessment of the affected area.

Badakhshan:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 40 families were reportedly affected by river bank erosion in Samatee village of Argo district on 10 July. A joint team consisting of IOM and ANDMA conducted the assessment of the affected families, 25 families were displaced as their houses were surrounded by Kokcha river water overflow currently living with host families in the same village. ANDMA will dispatch an excavator to divert the direction of water and will also distribute family tents to all 25 families.