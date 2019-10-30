IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (09 October - 22 October 2019)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Parwan:

As per the initial report obtain from ANDMA; 93 families were reportedly affected by flood in Shinwari, Salang and Charikar districts on 05 October 2019. A joint team consisting of IOM, IDS/WFP, ARCs, ANDMA, and DoRR, conducted assessment of the affected families on 06 October, 50 families ( 39 families houses severely damaged and 11 houses completely destroyed) were identified eligible for humanitarian. IOM distributed family modules, blankets and Solar lanterns, ARCs distributed family tents to 11 families and WFP distributed food items.

Nangarhar:

As per initial report; 40 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Behsood and Kuz Kunar districts on 19 October. A joint team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, WFP-PAT & DG initiate assessment of the affected area. 14 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs and WFP distributed food items to the affected families.

Kunar:

As per initial report from ANDMA; 21 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Shegal, Asadabad, Marwara, Chawaky, Narang, Dara-I-Pech and Khas Kunar districts on 04 October. A joint team consisting of IOM, WFP-PAT, ANDMA & DG conducted assessment of the affected area on 05 October. Nine families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs and WFP distributed food items.