IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (04 - 17th September 2019)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Parwan:

As per the initial report obtain from ANDMA; 145 families were reportedly affected by flood in Salang and Jabalusiraj districts on 02 September 2019. A joint team consisting of IOM, IDS/WFP, ANDMA, DACAAR, CARE and DoRR, conducted assessment of the affected families on 02 September, 101 families ( 78 families houses severely damaged and 26 houses completely destroyed) were identified eligible for humanitarian. IOM distributed family modules, blankets and emergency shelter, DRC distributed cash for food items and DACAAR distributed hygiene kits.

Nangarhar:

As per initial report from ANDMA; five families were affected by heavy rainfall in Kuz Kunar district on 01 September. A joint team consisting of IMC, WFP, DG initiate assessment of the affected area. Eight families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IMC distributed NFIs and WFP distribution food items to the affected families.

Laghman:

As per initial report from ANDMA; nine families were affected by heavy rainfall in Mehterlam and Alingar districts on 04 September. A joint team consisting of IOM, WFP, ANDMA and IMC conducted assessment of the affected area. Four families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IMC distributed NFIs and WFP distributed food items.

Kunar:

As per initial report from ANDMA; 15 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Nari district on 14 September. A joint team consisting of WFP, ANDMA and IMC conducted assessment of the affected area. Seven families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IMC distributed NFIs and WFP distributed food items.