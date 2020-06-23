IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (03 June - 16 June 2020)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Kunar:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 49 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Nurgal, Chawkay, Narang, Asadabad, Sarkano, Dara Peach, Shigal, Dangam, Ghaziabad, Chapa Dara, Asmar and Marawara district on 02 June. Two joint team consisting of IOM, WFP, ANDMA, DACAAR, DG and ARCs conduct assessment and identified 33 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distribute NFIs to three families, ARCs will distribute NFIs to 30 families and WFP will cover the food needs.

Khost:

Per the initial report from ANDMA; 11 families were affected and one person killed by heavy rainfall in Mandozi, Bak and Sabari Districts. A joint team consist of IOM, RRD and ANDMA initiated assessment and identified five families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs and ANDMA covered food needs..