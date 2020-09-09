IOM COVID-19 Protection Monitoring May – July 2020

Between 3 May - 1 August 2020, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) recorded 148,471 total returns (148,341 from Iran and 130 from Pakistan) of undocumented Afghans from Iran and Pakistan. In coordination with the Afghanistan Protection Cluster, IOM conducted 1,659 household surveys with undocumented returnees to understand the impact of COVID-19 on the Protection environment across 11 provinces. Surveys were undertaken through house visits and over the telephone depending on restrictions on movement, with PPE provided to beneficiaries and staff to mitigate COVID-19 risks. This report was produced with the support of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).