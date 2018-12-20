IOM Afghanistan Situation Update, 19 December 2018
from International Organization for Migration
Report
Published on 19 Dec 2018 — View Original
Return Statistics
- 777,670 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2018
- 746,151 total returns from Iran since 01 January 2018
- 31,519 total returns from Pakistan since 01 January 2018
- 10,874 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran between 09-15 December 2018, 20% less than in the previous week (13,644). 5,458 returned spontaneously, 5,416 were deported
- 496 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan between 09-15 December 2018, 50% more than in the previous week (454). 270 returned spontaneously, 42 were deported
- 5% of returnees from Iran (710 individuals) assisted
- 89% of returnees from Pakistan (441 individuals) assisted
International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.