20 Dec 2018

IOM Afghanistan Situation Update, 19 December 2018

International Organization for Migration
Return Statistics

  • 777,670 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2018
  • 746,151 total returns from Iran since 01 January 2018
  • 31,519 total returns from Pakistan since 01 January 2018
  • 10,874 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran between 09-15 December 2018, 20% less than in the previous week (13,644). 5,458 returned spontaneously, 5,416 were deported
  • 496 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan between 09-15 December 2018, 50% more than in the previous week (454). 270 returned spontaneously, 42 were deported
  • 5% of returnees from Iran (710 individuals) assisted
  • 89% of returnees from Pakistan (441 individuals) assisted
