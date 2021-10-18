IOM Afghanistan Situation Report #9, 7-13 October 2021

Situation Overview

The Spin Boldak (Chaman) border crossing point between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Kandahar, which was closed on 5 October, remains closed. All other border crossings operated as usual, with cyclical border movements continuing. Between 1 January and 13 October, 986,337 undocumented Afghan returnees from Iran (973,424) and Pakistan (12,913) were reported. During the reporting period, 27,042 undocumented Afghans arrived in Afghanistan of which 26,831 from Iran and 211 from Pakistan. It is estimated that 665,200 people have been internally displaced by conflict around the country between 1 January and 13 October (source OCHA).