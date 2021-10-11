IOM Afghanistan Situation Report #8, 29 September – 6 October 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 5 October, the Spin Boldak (Chaman) border crossing point between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Kandahar was closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, with humanitarian and economic implications. All other border crossings operated as usual, with cyclical border movements continuing. 959,295 undocumented Afghan returnees from Iran (946,593) and Pakistan (12,702) were recorded, between 1 January and 6 October. During the reporting period, 26,217 undocumented Afghans arrived in Afghanistan of which 25,048 from Iran and 1,169 from Pakistan. It is estimated that 665,200 people have been internally displaced by conflict around the country between 1 January and 6 October (source: OCHA, 6 October).