IOM Afghanistan Situation Report #7, 23 - 29 September 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Humanitarian activities continued in multiple locations across Afghanistan to meet life-saving needs. Access challenges persist, including limited participation of female humanitarians. Limited cash availability remains the most severe impediment to operations, though there are indications this is slowly beginning to ease with increased withdrawal limits from bank accounts; alternative solutions include use of hawalas, who facilitate informal money transfer. The security situation remains volatile and unpredictable, in particular in the Eastern Region.

It is estimated that 664,000 people have been internally displaced by conflict around the country between 1 January and 29 September (source: OCHA, 29 September). Furthermore, IOM has recorded 933,078 undocumented Afghan returnees from Iran (921,545) and Pakistan (11,533) between 1 January and 29 September. During the reporting period, 20,209 undocumented Afghans arrived in Afghanistan of which 18,958 from Iran and 1,251 from Pakistan.