IOM Afghanistan Situation Report #14, 22 – 28 November 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

5.5 million

IDPs in Afghanistan

667,900 people displaced

between 1 Jan – 28 Nov (source: OCHA)

1,170,494

undocumented Afghan returnees were reported since 1 January

23,709

undocumented Afghan returnees were reported between 22 - 28 Nov

SITUATION OVERVIEW

During the reporting period, 23,709 undocumented Afghans arrived in Afghanistan; 22,397 arrived from Iran and 1,312 from Pakistan. Overall, in 2021 1,170,494 undocumented Afghans returned, with 1,150,004 from Iran and 20,490 from Pakistan.