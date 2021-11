SITUATION OVERVIEW

During the reporting period, 38,984 undocumented Afghans arrived in Afghanistan; 36,605 arrived from Iran and 2,379 from Pakistan. Overall, in 2021 1,146,750 undocumented Afghan returned, with 1,127,607 from Iran and 19,143 from Pakistan.

Driving further vulnerabilities country wide, it is estimated that 667,900 people (source: OCHA) have been internally displaced by conflict in 2021.