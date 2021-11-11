IOM Afghanistan Situation Report #12, 28 October – 3 November 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

During the reporting period, 32,366 undocumented Afghans arrived in Afghanistan; 31,609 arrived from Iran and 757 from Pakistan. The Spin Boldak (Chaman) border point with Pakistan, which was closed since 5 October 2021 reopened on 2 November 2021. Overall, in 2021 1,077,616 undocumented Afghan returned, with 1,063,393 from Iran and 14,223 from Pakistan. Driving further vulnerabilities country wide, it is estimated that 681,300 people have been internally displaced by conflict in 2021.