IOM Afghanistan Situation Report #11, 21 - 27 October 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

During the reporting period, 28,385 undocumented Afghans arrived in Afghanistan; 28,155 arrived from Iran and 230 from Pakistan. The Spin Boldak (Chaman) border point with Pakistan has remained closed since 5 October 2021. Overall, in 2021 1,045,220 undocumented Afghan returned, with 1,031,757 from Iran and 13,463 from Pakistan. Driving further vulnerabilities country wide, it is estimated that 677,800 people have been internally displaced by conflict in 2021. (source: OCHA).