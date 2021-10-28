IOM Afghanistan Situation Report #10, 14 - 20 October 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

During the reporting period, 30,498 undocumented Afghans arrived in Afghanistan. The majority, 30,178 arrived from Iran and 320 from Pakistan. The Spin Boldak (Chaman) border point with Pakistan has remained closed since 05th Oct 2021. Overall, in 2021 1,016,835 undocumented Afghan returned, with 1,003,602 from Iran and 13,233 from Pakistan. Driving further vulnerabilities country wide, it is estimated that 677,800 people have been internally displaced by conflict in 2021. (source: OCHA).