IOM Afghanistan: Returns from Iran and Pakistan, Funding Needs, July 2018

Highlights

348,506 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2018

15,772 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

28,079 total returns assisted since 01 Jan 2018

14,582 of returnees from Pakistan assisted

14,484 of returnees from Iran assisted

2,284 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC) from Iran and Pakistan were assisted since 01 Jan 2018

Returns from Iran

As of 23 June 2018, 348,506 undocumented Afghan returnees have crossed back into Afghanistan from Iran. The months of April and May have witnessed an average of 20,000 returns each week. The total represents a 50% increase of returns over the same period in 2017. The larger return is associated with a major economic decline in Iran including the devaluation of the Iranian currency which has lost 30% of its value against the US dollar over the past year. The Iranian caseload contains thousands of special needs cases including Single Females, Unaccompanied Migrant Children and emergency medical needs cases. With improved service delivery it is anticipated that the inneed population will grow to as much as 30% of the return total per week where presently IOM is reaching 3% per week.

Returns from Pakistan

As of 23 June 2018, 15,772 undocumented Afghan returnees crossed from Pakistan into Afghanistan, a 60% drop over the same period from 2017- noting that the return is particularly low for the months of May-June as a result of Ramadan. The fall in return figures is a reflection of the ongoing political transition in Pakistan.

Presently a caretaker government is in place until 25 July when new federal elections will be held. The result of these elections could have major implications for Afghans living in Pakistan.