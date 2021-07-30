Afghanistan

IOM Afghanistan Protection Programme

Undocumented Afghan migrants are at risk of exploitation and abuse during and after return, including trafficking, gender-based violence and family separation. IOM’s Protection programme works with national authorities to strengthen cross-border protection mechanisms, and supports undocumented returnees with specific needs to return and reintegrate in safety and dignity through provision of tailored assistance at border points and in provinces of return

