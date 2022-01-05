IOM Afghanistan Highlights: Reporting Period 15 August – 28 November 2021

KEY POPULATION DATA

5.5 million IDPs in Afghanistan

667,900 People displaced between 1 January – 28 November 2021 (source: OCHA)

1,170,501 Undocumented Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan were reported between 1 January – 28 November 2021

306,247 People reached through IOM assistance since 15 August 2021

DG'S VISIT TO AFGHANISTAN

IOM’s Director General, Antonio Vitorino, visited the Afghan capital of Kabul on 3-4 November 2021 where he issued a stark warning that ongoing conflict, grinding poverty and climate-related emergencies have pushed Afghanistan to the brink of collapse. While the DG remained deeply impressed by the work being done by humanitarian actors, and the resilience demonstrated by the Afghan people in the face of immense challenges, he also expressed a serious concern for the future of the country. DG Vitorino conveyed a commitment by the Organization to stay and deliver in full solidarity with the Afghan people, and called for the sustained attention and generosity of the global community to avoid further disaster.