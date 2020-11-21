Investing in rural people in Afghanistan

IFAD started its first intervention in Afghanistan in 2009 and has shown its continued commitment to the Afghan Government.

The overall objective of IFAD’s country programme in Afghanistan is to contribute to the country’s poverty reduction efforts, reduce gender gaps and improve food and nutrition security through inclusive, climate-smart agricultural and rural development.

Its specific objectives are:

to enhance the resilience of poor people’s livelihoods to climate change; to improve the capacity of small-scale producers to practise climate-smart agriculture and benefit from profitable value chains; and to promote an enabling, pro-poor policy and regulatory environment. IFAD works with small-scale farmers and vulnerable and marginalized socio-economic groups, particularly women and ethnic minorities, in rural and mountain environments. IFAD’s current work in Afghanistan takes into account the difficult security situation across most of the country.

Key intervention domains will include climate-smart smallholder production and value chain development, marketing support and the promotion of on-farm and off-farm economic opportunities for poor and vulnerable rural women and men, and youth; measures to address gender inequality issues will also be specifically considered and promoted.