The International Committee Of The Red Cross (ICRC) Has Launched A Two Days’ Workshop On A New Approach To Financial Partnership And Participation

Today, on Wednesday, 30th of March 2022 The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has launched a two days’ workshop at HQ on a new approach to financial partnership and participation in the presence of Mavlawe Matiul Haq Khalis, Acting President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, and Mrs. Roberta Tafel Siola, director of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Central and Regional Provincial Finance Managers.

In the inauguration of this workshop Mavlawe Matiul Haq Khalis, Acting president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, welcomed all the participants and stressed on the need for transparency and speed in the implementation of financial matters. He said “i urge you not to do anything for the sake of financial affairs and to conduct your affairs with utmost honesty and sincerity".

After that Mrs. Roberta Tafel Siola, director of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said "We are grateful to the leadership of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, which has always insisted on transparency," she said. "The year of 2021 was a successful year for the Afghan Red Crescent Society and we congratulate it,”

Mr. Shabbir Ahmad Osmani, director of Finance, thanked all the staff for their honest work and asked for more assistance from the officials of the corporation. It is worth mentioning that the purpose of this workshop is to bring new system and changes in finance.