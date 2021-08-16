International Blue Crescent responds emergency needs of tens of thousands of displaced people in Afghanistan after Tali̇ban took power in Kabul

IBC-International Blue Crescent responds to the emergency needs of Afgan IDP s in Afghanistan and Afgan refugees in Turkey

The situation in Afghanistan is hectic.Because of Taliban advance to the capital and all big cities and taking under control almost all country tens of thousands of people in fear of the new regime run to escape to neighbouring countries Pakistan through Takhar Tajiskistan through Mazarı Sharif and Iran through Herat border crossings.Because Taliban took control all border crossing points these people are stranded on the roads and bulks of them around the cities in border areas.Taliban confirmed that they wont planning to take revenge and ll leave people safe in their jobs but no-one trusts them and it needs time to understand whether they ll keep their words or not.

For the moment Taliban permit relief organisations to assist those displaced and ensured that they wont block relief activities that continue for already exsiting displaced people in Kabul,Mazarı Sharif,Kunduz,Herat and Takhar areas.

IBC has a team in Kabul and Mazarı Sharif and he negotiated about continuing activities and got green light so ll continue the relief campaign For the moment IBC has access to Mazarı Sharif where around 50.000 displaced people are in desperate position,Kunduz where 20.000 IDP s looking for urgent assistance and Kabul Karteizengi where around 15000 IDP s try to be accomodated in safety and later pass the borders to neighbouring countries

Turkey is one of the recipient countries because almost half of the Afghan population is from Turkish origin Uzbek and Hazara s and Iran is forcing them not to stay in his country and illegalyy passes them to Turkey In Turkey we do have around 110.000 registered and around 500000 undregistered Afghan refugees and we try to assist them in all levels.Daily around 1000-1500 Afghan refugees pass through Iran border to Turkey and it creates a very high security problem too.

In Kabul airport US army struggling to keep the people out of the compound but thousands entered the runways and desperately try to reach a plane to flee the country.Around 500 Turkish soldiers managed to keep safe the international Arrivals section IBC-International Blue Crescent distributes food parcels and NFI kits to those that look for safety in Mazarı Sharif and Kabul Karteizengi regions.But the needs are for tens of thousands and we need support from our partners to secure a better and powerfull response and also start activities in Takhar and Herat too where we have staff

The prices are soraing because the market collapsed so we do secure food and NFI items from Tajikistan and Pakistan sometimes.Still there are big dealers in Kabul that Taliban didnt touched yet but they stock their products and asking for high prices to sell

In Turkey we do similar assistance to those Afghan refugees in Zeytinburnu Istanbul and Kayseri and Nevsehir provinces

In Afghanistan the Food Packages are composed by Food Packges for One Month

1.15 kg basmati rice from Pakistan

2.15 kg Kazakh wheatflour

3.2,5 lt edible oil-Ukraine origin

4.7 kg pulses national or Uzbek origin

5.1 kg green tea

6.2 kg milk powder

7.1 kg salt

This composition is what IFRC distributes so we can do soma adjustments if requested.The price of these packages is around 110-120 CAD

NFI Kits package are

1.Shampoo-1 lt

2.Detergent-Hand washing 1 kg

3.8 soaps

4.Baby diapers(12 pieces)

5.Women peds (10 pieces)

6.Towel(50 sq cm)

7.Comb 1 piece

8.Tooth brush

9.Tooth Paste (750 grx2)

10.Hair brush 1 piece

11.Blanket (2 blankets of 2 persons)

The price of NFI kits are around 85-95 CAD s

Of course these prices changing on daily basis

Logistic costs are very high since oil shortage started in the country

The World must respond in a greater scale to the needs of these despretae IDP s and keep pressure on the Taliban regime to keep international relief organisations to operate in the country because the new regime itself doesnt have the capacity to do