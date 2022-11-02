Inter-Agency Humanitarian Cash for Work (CfW) Guidelines – Afghanistan

Context & Introduction

Forty years of war, recurrent natural disasters, chronic poverty, drought, and the COVID-19 pandemic have left more than 24 million people in Afghanistan in need of humanitarian assistance . Over the years Afghanistan has experienced massive destruction of basic infrastructure, health and educational facilities, commercial buildings, private houses, and agricultural assets. Several assessments including a recent 2022 Mid-Year Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (MY-WoAA) by REACH indicate that most Afghans lack the minimum income and financial resources to meet most urgent needs. Lack of employment and low economic participation by both urban and rural dwellers is one of the major impediments for people to meet basic needs, embark on livelihoods recovery and generally to consider investing in household (HH) level livelihoods activities. Given the scale and diversity of needs at the HH and community levels, amongst all vulnerable populations , Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) activities including Cash for Work (CfW) have the potential to address the humanitarian and recovery responses in an effective and cost-efficient manner, while addressing a range of unmet needs.

Objectives of the guideline

These CfW Guidelines for humanitarian and early recovery phases have the following objectives:

• To provide harmonized approaches to CfW including guidance and resources (annexes and other tools) to CVA actors implementing CfW for humanitarian and recovery activities in Afghanistan,

• To provide CVA actors in Afghanistan with a framework for the design, implementation, and monitoring of CfW activities,

• To provide guidance to CVA actors on how to implement the much-needed humanitarian assistance that allows able-bodied vulnerable communities to make meaningful contributions to their societies,

Defining Cash for Work

The CaLP glossary of terms defines CfW which can be used inter-changeably with Cash for Assets (CfA) as ‘Cash payments provided on the condition of undertaking designated work. This is generally paid according to time worked (e.g., number of days, daily rate), but may also be quantified in terms of outputs (e.g., number of items produced, cubic meters dug). CfW interventions are usually in public or community work programs but can also include home-based and other forms of work’. The focus of CfW is to enable HHs to engage in pre-identified activities as a precondition to avoid blanket unconditional provision of cash and hence avoid dependency on humanitarian aid. It should not be considered or classified as salary or remuneration, as the cash transfer is meant to cover specific assistance needs of the participants during their participation (e.g., food consumption gap). CfW through community level activities provides employment to unskilled and semi-skilled workers on labor-intensive projects such as rehabilitation of basic infrastructures, irrigation systems, soil conservation, and road maintenance.

Within the CfW framework, it is possible to differentiate between standard (or more development oriented) CfW and humanitarian CfW, based on the scope of the activities the CfW intends to achieve.

• Standard CfW: projects aiming to rehabilitate infrastructures for better reach and access to services (e.g., schools in a set area, roads, etc.).

• Humanitarian CfW: projects aiming to rehabilitate infrastructures that are core to live in dignity and to ensure access to basic needs (e.g., shelter rehabilitation after an earthquake, rehabilitation of the only school in a set area, hospitals or clinics, clearing debris on feeder roads to allow smooth access to markets, debris clearing from community infrastructure during a mudslide/earthquake, removing carcasses (e.g., of animals, etc.,) after an earthquake/a flood, etc.,).

Indeed, the lines are fairly blurred in a context like Afghanistan, but the difference between the two remains noticeable in the intents and purposes (objectives) of the activities. This guideline, contextualized to the Afghanistan environment, is grounded in the reality of the country and its socio-economic and infrastructure conditions. Thus, while it may refer specifically to humanitarian CfW, standard practices and recommendations may be applicable to the more development oriented CfW activities too.