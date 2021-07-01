Integrated Nutrition and Mortality SMART Survey Final Report, Sar e Pul Province, Afghanistan (6th to 15th April 2021)

Executive summary

Sar-e-Pul is one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan located in the north of the country. The province has borders with Jowzjan and Balkh to the west and north, Ghor Province to the south, and Samangan to the east. The province is divided into 7 districts (Sayyad, Kohistanat, Sozma Qala, Sancharak, Gosfandi, Balkhab, and Sar e Pul which serves as the capital of the province), The province’s population is around 6 121,002 people. The survey design was a cross-sectional population-representative survey following the Standardized Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions (SMART) methodology. The survey applied two-stage cluster sampling using the SMART methodology based on probability proportional to size (PPS) for cluster selection. Stage one sampling involved the sampling of the Villages/clusters to be included in the survey while the second stage sampling involved the random selection of the households within the sampled clusters. The smallest geographical unit in Sar e Pul defined as a cluster is a village. A total of 562 children aged 0-59 months were assessed, among them, 499 were 6-59 months old. The data collection took place from 6 th to 17 th April 2021, during the spring season in Afghanistan. Out of 430 households planned, 414 were successfully assessed.

The survey results indicated a Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rate for children 6-59 months old based on WHZ is 7.5% (5.4-10.3 95% CI). The results also indicated a very high level of chronic malnutrition of 44.5% (39.3-49.8 95% CI) exceeding the 30% critical threshold2 . The result for malnourished pregnant & lactating women based on MUAC (<230 mm) was at 16.9%. The final report presents the analysis and interpretation of the nutritional status of children under five, the nutritional status of women 15-49 years old, pregnant, and lactating women (PLW), measles immunization coverage, morbidity in the last 14 days, and retrospective mortality rates. The summary of the key findings is presented in table 1 below.