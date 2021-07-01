Integrated Nutrition and Mortality SMART Survey Final Report, Bamyan Province, Afghanistan (03rd to 12th April, 2021)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Bamyan is one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, located in the north-west part of the country. It is divided into 8 districts and has a population of about 495,5571. The city of Bamyan is the capital of Bamyan province. The survey design was a cross-sectional population-representative survey following the Standardized Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions (SMART) methodology. The survey applied two-stage cluster sampling using the SMART methodology based on probability proportional to size (PPS) for cluster selection. Stage one sampling involved the sampling of the Villages/clusters to be included in the survey while the second stage sampling involved the random selection of the households within the sampled clusters. The smallest geographical unit in Bamyan defined as a cluster is a village. A total of 694 children aged 0-59 months were assessed and among them, 631 were 6-59 months old. The data collection took place from 03rd to 12th April, 2021, during the spring season in Afghanistan. Out of 470 households planned, 470 all household were successfully assessed. The survey results indicated a Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rate for children 6-59 months old based on WHZ is 9.0% (7.1 - 11.2 95% CI). The results also indicated a very high level of chronic malnutrition of 39.3% (34.4 - 44.3 95% CI) exceeding the 30% critical threshold2 . The result for malnourished pregnant & lactating women based on MUAC (<230 mm) was at 21.0% (15.9 – 27.2 95.CI).

The final report presents the analysis and interpretation of the nutritional status of children under five, the nutritional status of women 15-49 years old, pregnant, and lactating women (PLW), measles immunization coverage, morbidity fever, ARI and diarrhoea in the last 14 days, and retrospective mortality rates. The summary of the key findings is presented in table 1 below