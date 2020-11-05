Informal Settlement Assessment, Preliminary Findings: Operational and policy applications - September 2020 | Kabul, Afghanistan

Introduction

Informal Settlements (ISETs) research has steadily progressed since initial work stemming from the Kabul Informal Settlements Task force in 2015. Site mapping was expanded to Jalalabad by REACH in early 2017, followed by a country-wide informal settlements programme in 2017. Since then, IOM DTM has included Informal Settlements in its mobility tracking (2019, 2020) and an updated study on Kabul has been conducted by the UN-Habitat lead Housing Land and Property (HLP) Task Force in the Protection Cluster.

REACH’s aim was to contribute to and progress existing ISET research in Afghanistan, by building on the existing DTM and UN-HABITAT site-level work, but focusing mostly on settlements provided by clusters and implementing partners which were not already covered in the existing site lists.