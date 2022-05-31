Indo-Pacific Region Regional Impact Report

Key results and lives saved

Since 2002, the Global Fund partnership has supported people affected by HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria in the Indo-Pacific region, investing over US$10 billion in programs to fight these three diseases and helping to build resilient and sustainable systems for health. Of this US$10 billion investment, approximately US$460 million has been invested specifically in the Pacific region. In the last 20 years, our partnership has saved 17.7 million lives in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Global Fund works side by side with governments, health workers, advocates, civil society and communities affected by HIV, TB and malaria to end the three diseases as public health threats by 2030.

As the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelms health systems and disrupts prevention and treatment programs for HIV, TB and malaria, it is more important than ever for the Global Fund partnership to continue supporting the countries in the Indo-Pacific region to save lives and strengthen resilient, sustainable and inclusive health and community systems that can respond to current and future disease threats. Now is the time to protect our hard-won gains in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria.