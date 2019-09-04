Inclusive Intra-Afghan Talks Only Solution to Conflict, Secretary-General Stresses, Strongly Condemning Attack in Kabul

SG/SM/19721

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns yesterday’s attack in Kabul by the Taliban. Such indiscriminate attacks can never be justified. The Secretary‑General expresses his deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Kabul bombing came days after the Taliban attacks in Kunduz and Baghlan Provinces that caused scores of civilian casualties. The Secretary-General also remains concerned about civilian casualties caused by pro-Government aerial and search operations, including on 31 August in Faryab Province.

The Secretary-General believes that the only solution to the conflict in Afghanistan is through an inclusive process of intra-Afghan negotiations. He encourages all political leaders to work together during this period leading to presidential elections and stresses the urgency of ensuring security across Afghanistan.

The Secretary-General expresses the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of Afghanistan.

