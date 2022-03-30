Impact of Education Disruption: South Asia - March 2022

On average, schools in the South Asia region have been fully closed for 35 weeks, as of 28 February 2022, according to the UNESCO Global Monitoring of School Closures. By the end of February 2022, six out of eight countries in the region saw durations of full school closures beyond the global average of 20 weeks. The total duration of school closures (fully closed and partially closed) ranges from 22 weeks in the Maldives to 95 weeks in Nepal. Schoolchildren in the region have lost near 700 billion hours of in-person learning.

Pre-COVID, and among countries with available data, the proportion of children who can read a simple text ranged from 7 per cent in Afghanistan to 85 per cent in Sri Lanka.

A growing body of evidence shows substantial losses and worsening inequalities in learning outcomes as a result of COVID-related school closures. In rural Karnataka, India, the share of Grade 3 students in government schools who were able to perform simple subtraction fell from 24 per cent in 2018 to 16 per cent in 2020; across grades, learning losses were larger for students in Grades 3 and 5 than in Grade 7. In rural Pakistan, declines were observed in the share of students in Grades 1-5 who were able to read in Urdu (from 24 per cent in 2019 to 22 per cent in 2021) and to solve 2-digit sums (from 20 per cent in 2019 to 16 per cent in 2021). In Bangladesh, adolescent girls’ literacy and numeracy scores dropped by 6 per cent, and learning losses among the poorest 40 per cent of girls was three times greater than their richer peers. School closures in the region have long-term implications for its learners: current learners in South Asia could stand to lose near 1 trillion dollars in future earnings.