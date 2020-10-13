The impact of COVID-19 on older persons: Afghanistan analytical brief

Afghanistan reported its first COVID-19 case on 24 February 2020 in Herat. Its first death occurred on 22 March 2020 in the northern Balkh province. On 28 March, the Afghan government placed the city of Kabul on a three-week lockdown, which included closing of nonessential businesses and restriction of movement; this was extended to 21 May 2020.

COVID-19 is deadly for elderly people, people with pre-existing diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes, and those who are immuno-compromised. In Afghanistan, people largely rely on home treatments and herbal medicines, which are not effective against the virus. Since the pandemic began, many Afghans have turned their homes into hospitals due to lack of testing, overwhelmed hospitals, personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages, and inability to pay for healthcare.