Immunization Regional Snapshot 2018 - South Asia

More than 4 million still not fully vaccinated

In 2018, 4.5 out of 33.9 million surviving infants in the region did not receive the three recommended doses of DTP vaccine

Half of countries to reach and maintain 90% coverage

4 out of 8 countries in the region have not reached and sustained the target coverage of 90% or above for DTP3 for the past three years

Measles regional coverage below the global target

In 2018, the regional coverage of MCV1 was 87% compared to the global target of 95%

Coverage and number of infants not vaccinated for DTP3 by country, 2018

Countries with dark blue color, Afghanistan and Pakistan, have the lowest coverages and the highest number of infants not vaccinated for DTP3.