IASC Emergency Directors Group mission to Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, 23 million people face acute hunger, of whom 4 million children under 5 years old will be acutely malnourished.

Collective humanitarian action is urgently needed, which is why selected members of the Emergency Directors Group (EDG) are undertaking a mission to Afghanistan this week to see first-hand how the collective humanitarian response is scaling up and its impact in the past 6 months, since the activation of the IASC System-Wide Scale-Up for Afghanistan, in September 2021.