Humanitarian Coordinator Calls for Protection of Civilians and NGOs

Kabul, 9 May 2019

Statement by the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, Toby Lanzer

This year in Afghanistan Ramadan has got off to a very bloody start with civilians in various parts of the country yet again bearing the brunt of violence perpetrated by parties to the conflict. Yesterday’s high profile incident in a busy Kabul neighbourhood, targeting a non-governmental organization maimed and claimed the lives of many civilians.

Such attacks or, indeed, any others that result in death or injury to civilians cannot be justified, and I call on parties to the conflict to protect and respect the safety of all civilians, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

