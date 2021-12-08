Afghanistan + 5 more
Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Afghanistan Outflow
Appeal highlights
- The deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan in 2021 has led to increased cross-border movement of Afghans seeking protection and asylum in neighboring countries of Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Taking the new influxes, previous refugee caseloads, Afghans of other statuses and host communities into account, 3.5 million people are potentially in need of humanitarian assistance, including 1.6 million children.
- UNICEF will work with relevant government authorities and implementing partners to ensure preparedness and priority life-saving health, nutrition, education, water and sanitation, social protection, and child protection, including gender-based violence risk mitigation services, to 3 million people, including 1.2 million children.
- UNICEF is appealing for US$81.2 million to meet the needs of Afghan children and their families and support affected host communities. Without timely and adequate funding, UNICEF will be unable to take needed action for preventing the deterioration of the humanitarian situation.