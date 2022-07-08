Human Rights Council Concludes Fiftieth Regular Session after Adopting 23 Resolutions and One Decision

Council Extends Mandates of Special Rapporteurs on Belarus and on Eritrea, of Fact-Finding Mission on Libya, of Five Thematic Mandate Holders, and Adopts a Resolution on Women and Girls in Afghanistan

The Human Rights Council this afternoon concluded its fiftieth regular session after adopting 23 resolutions and one decision, extending the mandates of Special Rapporteurs on Belarus and on Eritrea, of the fact-finding mission on Libya, of five thematic mandates, and adopting a resolution on the human rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

On 1 July, the Council held an urgent debate Opens in new windowon the human rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. In a resolution, the Council reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights by all women, girls and children in Afghanistan, including the right to freedom of movement, the right to education, the right to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, including their sexual and reproductive health, the right to work and the right of access to justice on an equal basis with others. The Council requested the High Commissioner to organise an enhanced interactive dialogue during its fifty-first session, with the participation of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan.

Concerning the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of peaceful protests, the Council requested the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, in collaboration with others, to develop specific technical and practical tools based on international standards and best practices to assist law enforcement officials in promoting and protecting human rights in the context of peaceful protests.

The Council decided to extend for three years the mandates of the Independent Expert on protection from violence and discrimination related to sexual orientation and gender identity; the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons; the Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and its consequences; the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association; and the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls.

The Council also extended for a period of one year the mandates of the Special Rapporteurs on the situation of human rights in Belarus and in Eritrea, respectively.

The Council extended the mandate of the fact-finding mission on Libya for nine months, to present its concluding recommendations.

On the situation of human rights in Sudan, the Council requested the High Commissioner to present an oral update on the situation of human rights in Sudan at its fifty-second session, to be followed by an interactive dialogue.

Concerning the situation of human rights in the Syrian Arab Republic, the Council condemned all acts of sexual and gender-based violence committed by all parties since the start of conflict in 2011. The Council requested that the Commission of Inquiry consider updating its report on sexual and gender-based violence, to take a victim- and survivor-centred approach.

As for the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar, the Council requested the High Commissioner to monitor and follow up on the implementation of the recommendations made by the independent international fact-finding mission, including those on accountability.

With regard to the elimination of female genital mutilation, the Council urged States to adopt and enforce regional and national legislation prohibiting female genital mutilation. The High Commissioner for Human Rights was requested to prepare a report on human rights challenges and good practices, to address cross-border and transnational female genital mutilation.

As for human rights and climate change, the Council urged States that had not yet ratified the Paris Agreement to do so.

In addition to adopting the Universal Periodic Review Outcomes of 12 States and a decision on the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review, the Council adopted resolutions on international cooperation; the independence and impartiality of the judiciary; the importance of casualty recording for the promotion and protection of human rights; human rights and international solidarity; freedom of opinion and expression; human rights and the regulation of civilian acquisition, possession and use of firearms; access to medicines, vaccines and other health products in the context of the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health; the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association; and the Social Forum.

The Council also appointed eight Special Procedure mandate holders.

In concluding remarks, Federico Villegas, President of the Council, said the pandemic was still very present, but he was pleased to see so many delegates in person during the session, and he hoped that in future the Council would continue to think creatively on how to use remote tools in order to make its work more inclusive. The Council was one of the inter-governmental bodies in the United Nations system with the biggest presence on social media, as people from every region of the globe, of all backgrounds and origins, saw it as the main global forum available to ensure the protection and promotion of their human rights. He noted that despite the variations and differences in States’ positions, 75 per cent of the texts had been adopted by consensus, which was much higher than the average of 30 per cent at previous sessions, despite the very difficult international geo-political situation.

Documentation, statements, resolutions and reports relating to this and all Human Rights Council sessions are available on its webpageOpens in new window. Meeting summaries of every public meeting, in English and in French, can be found on the website Opens in new windowof the United Nations Office at Geneva.

The fiftieth regular session of the Human Rights Council was held in Geneva from 13 June to 8 July 2022. The fifty-first regular session is scheduled to be held in Geneva from 12 September to 7 October.

Action on Resolution under Agenda Item One on Organizational and Procedural Matters

In a resolution on the Situation of human rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, the Council called for measures to ensure that local women’s rights organizations and local organizations led by women could continue to carry out their work all over Afghanistan and support women and girls; and requested the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to organise an enhanced interactive dialogue during its fifty-first session.

Action on Resolutions under Agenda Item Two on the Annual Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and Reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

In a resolution onReporting by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation in Sudan, the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, with the assistance of the designated Expert on human rights in Sudan, to present an oral update on the situation of human rights in Sudan, and a comprehensive report on the situation of human rights in Sudan, to be followed by an interactive dialogue.

In a resolution on the Situation of human rights in Eritrea, the Council decided to extend the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea for a further period of one year.

In a resolution on the Situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar, the Council expressed its grave concern at continuing reports of serious human rights violations and abuses in Myanmar, in particular against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities. The Council decided to hold at its fifty-third session a panel discussion on the measures necessary to find durable solutions to the Rohingya crisis and to end all forms of human rights violations and abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar.

Action on Texts under Agenda Item Three on the Promotion and Protection of All Human Rights, Civil, Political, Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, including the Right to Development

In a resolution on Enhancement of international cooperation in the field of human rights, the Council requested the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to seek to enhance dialogue with representatives from non-traditional donor countries with a view to broadening the donor base and to replenishing the resources available to the United Nations Voluntary Fund for Technical Cooperation in the Field of Human Rights.

In a resolution on the Mandate of the Independent Expert on protection from violence and discrimination related to sexual orientation and gender identity, as amended, the Council called upon States to amend or repeal laws and policies that discriminate against certain persons on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity, and extended for a period of three years the mandate of the Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

In a resolution on the Independence and impartiality of the judiciary, jurors and assessors, and the independence of lawyers: participation of women in the administration of justice, the Council called upon all States to guarantee the independence of judges and lawyers and the objectivity and impartiality of prosecutors, and to promote the full, equal and meaningful participation and representation of all women at all levels of the administration of justice.

In a resolution on the Mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, the Council extended the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons for a period of three years.

In a resolution on the Importance of casualty recording for the promotion and protection of human rights, the Council requested the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a comprehensive report on the impact of casualty recording on the promotion and protection of human rights, and to present the report to the Council at its fifty-third session, to be followed by an interactive dialogue.

In a resolution on the Mandate of the Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and its consequences, the Council extended the mandate of the Special Rapporteur for a period of three years under the title of “Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and its consequences.”

In a resolution on Human rights and international solidarity, the Council requested the Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity to compile and disseminate good practices in the field of international solidarity from States and non-State actors in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic recovery efforts.

In a resolution on Human rights and climate change, the Council urged States that had not yet ratified the Paris Agreement to do so, and requested the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change to highlight the adverse impacts of climate change on the full realisation of the right to food in his work and reports.

In a resolution on Freedom of opinion and expression, the Council called upon all States to promote, protect, respect and ensure the full enjoyment of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, both online and offline, and to take all measures necessary to put an end to and to prevent violations and abuses of the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

In a resolution onHuman rights and the regulation of civilian acquisition, possession and use of firearms, the Council called upon States to do their utmost to take appropriate legislative, administrative and other measures to address the root causes and risk factors driving firearms-related violence; and requested the High Commissioner to prepare a report.

In a resolution on Access to medicines, vaccines and other health products in the context of the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, the Council called upon States to promote timely, equitable and unhindered access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, and other health products and technologies, for all.

In a resolution on the Elimination of female genital mutilation, the Council urged States to adopt and enforce regional and national legislation prohibiting female genital mutilation; and requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a report on human rights challenges and good practices in relation to addressing cross-border and transnational female genital mutilation.

In a resolution on the Right to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, the Council decided to renew the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association for a period of three years; and called upon States to respect, fully protect and fulfil the rights of all individuals to assemble peacefully and associate freely, online and offline, including in the context of elections.

In a resolution on the Promotion and protection of human rights in the context of peaceful protests, the Council requested the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, to engage in global and regional consultations and to develop specific technical and practical tools based on international standards and best practices to assist law enforcement officials in promoting and protecting human rights in the context of peaceful protests.

In a resolution on the Elimination of all forms of discrimination against women and girls, the Council called upon States to, inter alia, repeal all laws and policies that exclusively or disproportionately target or criminalise the actions or behaviour of women and girls, and laws and policies that discriminate against them. The Council urged States to respect, protect and fulfil the right to sexual and reproductive health, including for adolescent girls and young women, and to ensure timely access to maternal health services and emergency obstetric care, including treatment for pregnancy-related morbidities, respectful of individual privacy; and decided to extend the mandate of the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls for a period of three years.

Action on Resolutions under Agenda Item Four on Human Rights Situations that Require the Council’s Attention

In a resolution on the Situation of human rights in the Syrian Arab Republic, the Council condemned in the strongest of terms all acts of sexual and gender-based violence committed by all parties since the start of the conflict in 2011; called upon all parties to the conflict to immediately cease the perpetration of sexual and gender-based violence, and requested that the Commission of Inquiry consider updating its report on sexual and gender-based violence, taking a victim- and survivor-centred approach.

In a resolution on the Situation of human rights in Belarus, the Council strongly condemned reported arbitrary deprivation of life of persons in custody in breach of international human rights law; expressed deep concern at the use of the death penalty in a context where fair trial guarantees are not respected; and extended the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus for a period of one year.

Action on Resolution under Agenda Item Five on Human Rights Bodies and Mechanisms

In a resolution on the Social Forum, the Council decided that the Social Forum would meet for two working days in 2023 in Geneva to discuss the contribution of science, technology and innovation to the promotion of human rights.

Action on Resolution under Agenda Item Six on the Universal Periodic Review

In a decision on the Commencement of the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review, adopted without a vote, the Council decided that the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review shall commence in November 2022.

Action on Resolution under Agenda Item 10 on Technical Assistance and Capacity Building

In a resolution on **Technical assistance and capacity building to improve human rights in Libya **, the Council extended the mandate of the fact-finding mission on Libya for a final, non-extendable period of nine months to present its concluding recommendations.