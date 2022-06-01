How to guarantee humanitarian aid to the Afghan people after August 2021?

A humanitarian health organisation’s perspective.

Afghanistan has been affected by conflict for over 40 years. Since 2009, UNAMA has counted 116,076 civilian war victims; many were killed or injured by explosive devices, the devastating presence or remnants of which continue to endanger the life of civilians long after the end of fighting.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on 15th August 2021, Afghanistan’s international assets have been frozen, the Taliban banned from international institutions, and diplomatic delegations evacuated. For a country that depended on international aid for 40% of public financesii, the impact on civilians, that bear the brunt of increased poverty and lack of essential services, is severe.

The heritage of a long war, the economic crisis, along with the worst drought in 30 years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, created unprecedented levels of need. 23 million Afghans face acute food insecurityiii. Despite this, on 31st March 2022, the UN appeal of $4.4bn to help Afghanistan fell massively short and raised $2.4bniv.

Afghanistan is now out of the spotlight and risks becoming a neglected crisis. It is urgent to keep Afghanistan on the international agenda to contain the consequences that Western political stances vis- à-vis the Taliban have on civilians, and push for pragmatic solutions and lay the foundations for a healthier social fabric. In fact, according to UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, “it is unacceptable and unconscionable that the people of Afghanistan have had to live with the prospects of either bombing or starvation, or both.”

This briefing paper briefly discusses the operational constraints that are affecting the work of humanitarian actors in the field and proposes a set of recommendations to guarantee adequate and effective humanitarian aid to Afghan communities with a sustainable approach.

1. EMERGENCYINAFGHANISTAN

EMERGENCY is a humanitarian organisation that provides free, high-quality healthcare to victims of war, poverty, and landmines, alongside building hospitals and training local staff.

EMERGENCY started its work in Afghanistan in 1999 by opening a Surgical Centre in the Panjshir Valley to offer free treatment to the victims of the war between the Taliban and the Northern Alliance, and of landmines laid since the Soviet occupation. A Paediatric Centre and Maternity Centre were later opened next to this Surgical Centre. In April 2001, a Surgical Centre for War Victims was opened in Kabul, a city still in the hands of the Taliban at the time, and the Lashkar-Gah Surgical Centre in Helmand province followed in 2004.

All hospitals are linked to a network of 40 First Aid Posts and Primary Healthcare Centres. Spread across 11 provinces, this network ensures the stabilisation and referral of patients in need of urgent care via a 24/7 ambulance network, and also provide basic primary healthcare.

METHODOLOGICAL NOTE

This paper is the result of secondary data review, primary data analysis and interviews with EMERGENCY’s relevant staff in the field and at head office. The analysis on operational constraints took the form of three surveys entitled “Logistics, supplies & pharmacy”, “Administrative and financial management” and “Human resources”. The surveys were circulated within the Logistic Cluster, the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management Sub- Group, the Cash & Voucher Working Group, and the Health Cluster, respectively.

Key recommendations are as follows: