Household Emergency Assessment Tool (HEAT) Afghanistan - October 2021

Overview

The Household Emergency Assessment Tool (HEAT) is a standardised emergency assessment tool adopted by the Afghanistan Humanitarian Country Team, and includes indicators illustrating demographics and a households' vulnerability in the following sectors: food security, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education and livelihoods.

The HEAT is used as part of the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) funded Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM), to assess the eligibility of conflict and shock-affected communities for one-time multi-purpose cash and WASH assistance. Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED) and Action Against Hunger (AAH), conducted the assessments using the HEAT tool. This factsheet summarises key indicators from the HEAT assessments carried out by partners in October 2021.