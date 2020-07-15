Household Emergency Assessment Tool (HEAT) Afghanistan - May 2020

Overview

The Household Emergency Assessment Tool (HEAT) is a standardised emergency assessment tool adopted by the Afghanistan Humanitarian Country Team, and includes indicators illustrating demographics and a household’s vulnerability in the following sectors: food security, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education and livelihoods.

The HEAT is used as part of the ECHO funded Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM), to assess the eligibility of conflict and shock affected communities to one-time multi-purpose cash and WASH assistance. The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) led consortium includes two other implementing partners, the Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED) and International Rescue Committee (IRC). The response is also supported by the Danish Committee for Aid to Afghan Refugees (DAACAR) for WASH related assistance. This factsheet summarises key indicators from the HEAT assessments carried out by partners in May 2020.

Methodology

The primary data for this factsheet was collected by partner organisations within the ERM through household interviews with conflict and shock affected communities. REACH combined and analysed the collected partner HEAT data in order to present key findings in this factsheet for the purpose of informing future ERM programming and advocacy. The findings are representative of the assessed households and are not to be interpreted as statistically generalisable to the whole population.

Limitations

All data was collected by ERM partners through their own channels, as such there was not one standardised methodology used. While efforts were made to consolidate the data as much as possible, this should be kept in mind whilst reviewing these findings.