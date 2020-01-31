31 Jan 2020

Household Emergency Assessment Tool (HEAT) Afghanistan - December 2019

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Dec 2019
Overview

The Household Emergency Assessment Tool (HEAT) is a standardised emergency assessment tool adopted by the Afghanistan Humanitarian Country Team, and includes indicators illustrating demographics and a household’s vulnerability in the following sectors: food security, shelter, Water,
Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), education and livelihoods. Additionally, households’ priorities are assessed and ranked.

The HEAT is used as part of the Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM), to assess the eligibility of conflict and shock affected communities to one-time multi-purpose cash and WASH assistance. The project is funded by ECHO, and implemented by the following partners: ACF, ACTED, DACAAR, DRC, IRC, PUI, REACH and RI. This fact sheet summarises key indicators from the HEAT assessments carried out by partners in November 2019.

Methodology

The primary data for this fact sheet was collected by partner organisations within the ERM through household interviews with conflict and shock affected communities. REACH combined and analysed the collected partner HEAT data in order to present key findings in this fact sheet for the purpose of informing future ERM programming and advocacy.

The findings are representative of the assessed households and are not to be interpreted as statistically generalisable to the whole population.

Limitations

All data was collected by ERM partners through their own channels, as such there was not one standardised methodology used. While efforts were made to consolidate the data as much as possible, this should be kept in mind whilst reviewing these findings.

