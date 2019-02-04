04 Feb 2019

Hospital run by SCA in Maidan Shahr made great improvements in 2018

Report
from Swedish Committee for Afghanistan
Published on 03 Feb 2019

In 2018 Maidan Shahr hospital climbed to third best hospital in all Afghanistan. A digital X-ray machine, improved facilities and extended 24-hour services, means patients in Wardak now have access to better health services.

“I am happy with the treatment we have received”, says Hakimullah Hamdard, 30, who has come to the hospital with his son Elham, 4. His son is anemic since birth so he has brought him to the hospital before, Hakimullah explains and adds: “If there was no hospital in Maidan Shahr, we would have to go all the way to Kabul to get medical services.”

SCA works to improve access to health services for all Afghan citizens. Improvement in Maidan Shahr hospital include a digital X-ray machine, a micro lab to analyze blood samples and improved patient facilities. SCA has also provided 3 ambulances for Wardak province. These ambulances serve SCA clinics, but they also carry emergency patients to the provincial hospital in Maidan Shahr. These improved services have helped the residents of the province to avoid travelling to Kabul on unsafe roads.

In order to further improve the quality of health services, SCA has also increased the number of specialized doctors at this hospital from 109 in 2017 to 127 in 2018. The increased number of doctors has allowed the hospital to provide 24/7 access to expert gynecologists, internal medicine specialists, pediatricians and general surgeons.

Based on balanced scorecard (BSC) assessment findings, Wardak was ranked the third best performing province in Afghanistan in 2018 by Ministry of Public Health Afghanistan for improving and achieving high quality care.

The provincial hospital in Maidan Shahr is run by SCA on a government contract. The hospital serves a population of 655,462 individuals amongst which 105,562 patients were treated at this hospital in 2018, which corresponds to an average of 494 patients per day. Maidan Shahr is the capital of Maidan Wardak province in central Afghanistan and is located about 44.6 Kilometers from Kabul.

