Home isolation in overcrowded settings interim guidance and best practice Afghanistan - April 2020

The following document presents a collection of global best practice for home-isolation, tailored for Afghanistan’s unique context. Best practice identified in the guidance can support individuals and communities applying home-isolation orders, should the Ministry of Public Health and governing authorities deem that the best approach to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan.

Key messages:

• The humanitarian community does not support the establishment of camps to isolate people returning to Afghanistan. The establishment of camps is not in line with current Government of Afghanistan recommendations 1 or global best practice and has proven an ineffective tool in other contexts.

• Achieving home-isolation in Afghanistan presents notable challenges, including due to the prevalence of over-crowded shelters, population density in IDP sites and other formal and informal settlements. The following requires a multi-stakeholder approach to resourcing, implementing and supporting any government-issued stay-at-home directives.

• In many situations, home-isolation may not be feasible due to limited resources, physical space or the inability to modify existing shelters. Alternative options, such as the repurposing of existing buildings or public facilities, should be considered.