Afghanistan + 1 more
High-Level Pledging Event on Supporting the Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan
On March 31, H.E. HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan delivered a pre-recorded video message at High-Level Pledging Event on Supporting the Humanitarian Response in Afghanistsan, which was held for 4 hours from 10 p.m.(JST) online (co-hosted by the United Nations, the United Kingdom, Germany and Qatar).
Minister Hayashi stated that while the world focuses its attention on the situation in Ukraine, the response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan remains important, and emphasized the necessity of the international community’s concerted effort. Moreover, he stated that the Government of Japan has decided to contribute a total of approximately 109 million US dollars (from the FY2021 supplementary budget) to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries.
Furthermore, the Minister’s message was followed by the live statement by Mr. NAGAOKA Kansuke (Special Representataive for Afghanistan), Director-General, Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mr. Nagaoka expressed concerns about Taliban’s recent announcement on postponing girl’s access to secondary education, and emphasized the importance of respecting rights of all Afghan people including women and minorities,establishment of an inclusive political system, and departure from any activities associated with terrorism.
[Statement by Minister Hayashi] English ／ Japanese
[Support for Afghanistan and its Neighboring Countries from the FY2021 Supplementary Budget]