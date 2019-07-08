Hemayat: Helping Mothers and Children Thrive (January 2015 – January 2020)

The USAID HEMAYAT project seeks to increase the utilization of high-quality family planning (FP) and maternal and newborn health (MNH) services through the introduction and scaling-up of culturally appropriate, cost-effective, high impact interventions that strengthen and enhance existing primary care services provided through the Basic Package of Health Services (BPHS) and the private sector. HEMAYAT targets five densely populated provinces: Balkh, Herat, Kabul, Kandahar, and Nangarhar. Using the "3 delay model,” HEMAYAT has realigned activities to address the leading causes of maternal and newborn deaths.