Helping Afghanistan Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 has hit Afghanistan hard. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of June 14, 2021, there have been more than 98,734 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 3,934 deaths. Limited access to information, water, sanitation, and a weak health system makes it difficult for the country to control the rapid spread of the virus.

A growing cohort of women across Afghanistan are producing masks for their communities, covering a shortage of this simple yet lifesaving piece of equipment. Shukria, a 24-yearold from the town of Nakarabad, produces about 100 masks a day. She learned about the implications of COVID-19 through a country-wide information campaign, run by the Citizens’ Charter Afghanistan Project, with financing from IDA and the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund.

“The campaign empowered us to take the dangers of the coronavirus seriously,” Shukria recalls.

The Citizens’ Charter and the Women’s Economic Empowerment – Rural Development Project (WEE-RDP) are at the forefront of running public awareness campaigns in rural areas. So far, the Citizen’s Charter has held meetings for council members and mullahs in some 12,000 communities in 124 districts across Afghanistan. Thousands of rural Afghans are now aware of the COVID-19 pandemic and how to protect themselves and their families.

In addition to raising awareness about COVID-19, IDA is also helping to provide a critical lifeline to households whose livelihoods have been upended by the pandemic. Preventive measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as lockdowns and border closures, have increased the number of Afghan households facing food insecurity and hunger. “Most people in our village are already poor and they supported their families with daily jobs,” says Bakhtiar, a 25-year-old daily-wage worker from Mandozai village, which has been hard hit by COVID-19. “In my case, our entire family contracted COVID-19, so we couldn’t work and now we face economic difficulties.”

Through the Dastarkhwan-e Meli social safety net program the Afghan government is helping villagers like Bakhtiar. Distribution drives are underway, providing relief packages to households facing food insecurity and hunger due to COVID-19. The relief packages—which provide 2-3 weeks of rations for a family—are locally sourced, creating jobs and stimulating local economies. The program is supported by the Citizens’ Charter Afghanistan Project and the COVID-19 Relief Effort for Afghan Communities and Households.

The Dastarkhwan-e Meli relief distribution drives will ultimately reach more than 5 million households in the country’s most vulnerable communities.