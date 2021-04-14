HEAT Assessment Report: Conflict IDPs in Kabul Province (ERM10-2021-KBL-#026) - February 2021

Key Facts

Type of shock Conflict

Crisis date 08 Dec 2020 – 16 Jan 2021

Crisis location Insecure areas of Faryab, Kundoz, Paktya, Sari-Pul, Uruzgan and Midan-Wardak Provinces.

Assessment Location Bagrami, Kabul (PD-12, 21, 5, 7, 13 and 9)

Alert date/s 7th Feb-2021

Alert by DoRR/OCHA

Number of affected HHs (reported in alert) 197 HHs

Assessment date/s 10 to 21 Feb-2021

Number of HHs assessed 197 HHs have been assessed.

Assessment team/s DRC,DACAAR, WSTA, SCI

Context

According to the initial report of DoRR more than 197 HHs were displaced from Faryab, Kundoz, Paktya, Sari-Pul, Uruzgan and Midan-Wardak Provinces due to ongoing conflict between ANA (Afghan National Army) and IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) to Bagrami and multiple PDs (PD-12, 21, 5, 7, 13 and 9) of Kabul Province.

On 9th-Feb-2021 OCT meeting was held in Kabul DoRR office, all humanitarian organization were invited to mentioned meeting. According to decision of OCT members, DRC was identified as leading agency for the assessment (WSTA, DACAAR, SCI and DoRR) were joining the assessment, the assessment was carried out 10 to 21 February 2021.

In the result of join assessment teams 16 out of 197 HHs selected, 1 Family excluded in Scoring then 10% of the remaining families verified by DRC MEAL team and all 15 families recommended for the humanitarian emergency assistant. Based on HEAT data, the priority needs of the assessed households are food, NFIs, Fuel and WASH.