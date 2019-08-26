26 Aug 2019

HEAT Assessment for conflict IDPs in Kijran of Daykundi August 2019

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, Action Against Hunger USA
Published on 18 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (123.83 KB)
  1. Context

Description of shock: the security situation has worsened in the month of June, Clashes in Kijran district continued during the past month over control of the strategic area of Bazar Mushtarak, connecting Pasaband in Ghor Province Following attacks against key Government offices, critical infrastructure was damaged. The reported presence of members of the AOGs in villages and main roads has heightened the risk of civilian casualties arising from any military aerial response, while the placement of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the roads has prevented civilians from safely fleeing the violence. due to fighting between AOGs and government authorities in Kijran district the households within the conflicts areas couldn’t cope with the conflict and they had to displace from their villages and settle within the secured areas/villages of Kijran district which is secure and in control of government forces.
The joint assessment team out of 275 assessed households 132 IDP HHs were selected as eligible for emergency assistance.

OCHA and DORR in Dykundi reported 1000 families displacement with in the district. ACF flying team started the assessment in district Mairamore on 29 July 2019. Assessment has been very challenging in Kijran due to road conditions, security concerns and hosting communities who wanted to be part of assistance.

On3rd of August AAH completed the assessment of 275 HHs, there are still some villages inaccessible due to security treats and the team currently do not have access to those villages

