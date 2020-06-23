Health & Nutrition Technical Brief: Community Management of Acute Malnutrition(CMAM) Project Model

THE ISSUES

Acute Malnutrition, also referred to as wasting, is a life threatening condition, increasing the risk of death and serious illness. Children with severe forms are nearly 12 times more likely to die than well-nourished children.1 Most of the world’s wasted children live in Asia. Wasting occurs as a result of recent rapid weight loss or a failure to gain weight, most often caused by insufficient food intake and/or disease.

Although there is an effective treatment for wasting, access to such services remains inadequate. Globally, only 1 in 3 severely wasted children to treatment.2 More effort is needed to scale-up wasting treatment to reach all children who require care.