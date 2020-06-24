Halo Trust - The Link: Connecting Mine Action and Livelihoods

Executive Summary

A mine action and livelihoods development partnership programme running from 2016-2020, led by the HALO Trust in Afghanistan

Afghanistan remains one of the most landmine contaminated countries globally after successive wars and conflict, and the human, social and economic cost of mines in the country, as well as globally, are well documented. The HALO Trust, along with the broader mine action sector, have been clearing mines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) hazards in Afghanistan for over three decades. As mine action stakeholders work towards a mine-free Afghanistan in a country experiencing active conflict and pervasive economic difficulties, there are growing imperatives to link clearance of mines from the land, with the livelihoods and development of people and communities on that land afterwards.

In response to this imperative, the HALO Trust joined with DACAAR and Afghanaid to implement a programme combining mine action and livelihoods/development activities, in what constituted a new partnership approach for the three organisations in Afghanistan. The programme was funded by the United Kingdom Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF), and was implemented from 2016-2020 in six Afghan provinces: Kabul, Logar, Khost,

Baghlan, Balkh and Samangan. The programme comprised of HALO Trust mine action, with either DACAAR or Afghanaid implementing rural agricultural and/or water, sanitation and health (WASH) activities following mine/ERW clearance operations in or near a number of the demined communities.

The mine action and livelihoods programme was designed and delivered in response to particular CSSF objectives that, at the time, was development oriented and called for inclusion of development activities in mine action programming. In broader mine action, the socio-economic impact of clearance is well measured and documented as improving the livelihood opportunities for affected communities and reducing the risk of accidents. This evaluation report focuses on the specific programming and impact of the integrated demining and development project.

Samuel Hall conducted an evaluation of the programme for the HALO Trust as the programme concluded, reviewing literature and conducting primary data collection and analysis from November 2019 to March 2020.

The research emphasised a community-based mixed methods approach to evaluate the programme from beneficiaries’ perspectives, and placed community members’ feedback at the centre of the evaluation.

Results of the Evaluation Research

The research found that the partnership approach between mine action and livelihoods development proved to be a sum greater than the individual parts. Mine action was a requisite for the effectiveness of the rural development activities that proceeded from landmine/ERW clearance. Mine action allowed the agricultural seed distribution and training to have more impact with land released from contaminations. On the other hand, mine action alone, without the development programming, would not have had the same levels of impact on improved livelihoods and income. Higher value crops and increased agricultural yields through the development programming, along with enhanced water distribution, meant that the communities where mine action and livelihoods programming was deployed in tandem experienced accelerated earnings in-line with the programme integration assumptions.

The findings on the programming itself were mostly positive, highlighting coordination amongst the implementing partners and also with other actors such as government. There were further opportunities identified in the evaluation of the programming. This includes the potential to increase communications and explosive ordnance risk education (EORE) directly with women, as well as implementing better accountability, quality assurance and referral mechanisms in response to feedback from some community members in the mixed methods research about concentration of land and aid distribution.

The evaluation of outcomes and impact revealed that the programme intentions were broadly met, with a high proportion (65%) of beneficiaries reporting income increases compared to before the joint intervention. There is evidence that some households' incomes may increase further in future years, as agricultural yields rise, for instance, as the high value ferula crop is harvested four years after planting in Samangan. The evaluation found evidence that the programme positively impacted communities where both the mine action and the partnership interventions were carried out in other ways. The livelihoods/development interventions increased water access for both potable drinking water and irrigation, as well as the agricultural yields from the village. The mine action released contaminated lands for agriculture and livestock grazing, as well as other essential activities such as fuel and natural resource collection. Community members felt far safer, and the psychosocial relief from the decreased chances of injury or death were particularly prevalent amongst women.

Linking the future of mine action and livelihoods development

Based on the research, Samuel Hall formulated recommendations for future mine action and livelihoods development partnership initiatives.

Partnerships and future links between mine action and development

Continue to pursue partnerships linking mine action and post-demining livelihoods and development Focus on synergies between HALO Trust and development / livelihoods implementing partners

MEAL to guide linked programming

Emphasise learning and place it at the heart of future partnership initiatives Enhance programme accountability mechanisms

Programming for long-term livelihoods improvements

Continue to prioritise contextually relevant mine action and livelihoods activities Increase focus on what comes after immediate land use

There is continued potential for the mine action and livelihoods partnership approach to be a core part of programming that transforms beneficiaries lives and their communities in the future, with communities proximate to mine/ERW contaminations standing to particularly benefit from increased and enhanced partnership programming. As mine action stakeholders work towards a mine-free Afghanistan, the need to maximise impacts from mine action and the positives found in the Samuel Hall evaluation mean that HALO Trust should continue to find ways to integrate mine action and development. This in turn will contribute directly to improving livelihoods and development in the communities HALO Trust work in and with.