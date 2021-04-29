Guideline on Food Security and Agriculture Cluster Response Packages (December 2020)

The Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) has been a central part of the humanitarian response in Afghanistan since 2008. The FSAC is co-led by the World Food Program (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with a Non-governmental organization (NGO, currently WHH) as co-chair. Over 181 partner organizations country-wide are active in the FSAC, including NGOs (international and national), relevant Government ministries (central and regional departments), United Nations (UN) agencies and donors.

FSAC response strategy 2021 includes food assistance through cash and in-kind modalities, agriculture kit, vegetable kit, livestock kit, ruminants and poultry. It’s important to use uniform approach as per minimum acceptable humanitarian standards across the country where relevant to avoid inequality, harm and improper utilization of already stretched resources. In case of significant change in the context like vulnerability or market price changes, the packages need to be better explained to justify humanitarian intervention. These guidelines are thoroughly discussed with FSAC partners, donors and humanitarian agencies in various FSAC meetings and approved and agreed by all relevant stakeholders including government.