Guidance Note For Partners On Emergency Preparedness Key Actions [EN/PS/Dari]

The following guidance note is to be intended as a checklist for partners to ensure compliance with the actions that should be taken for an emergency preparedness response.

Partners of the GBV Sub Cluster in Afghanistan are strongly encouraged to undertake the below actions and ensure that are taken (and monitored) in a coordinated fashion.

Key Action 1: Ensure that humanitarian multi-sectoral coordination mechanisms for GBV are in place - When planning for an activity, inform and coordinate it when possible with Child Protection, General Protection, Health, Food Security and WASH actors in the area where you are operating.

Regularly attend GBV SC meetings in your relevant location. Keep them informed of your planned activities using report hub and during meetings.

Key Action 2: Prepare mapping of GBV response structures and capacities in the disaster-prone areas - Update the service mapping of your area of responsibility: check if services are still available, if focal points names have changed, if operating hours are still the same and liaise with the GBV regional cluster for information sharing. Prioritize the update on availability of health services and case management services.

Key Action 3: Pre-positioning of life-saving commodities (ie. dignity kits, post-rape kits, emergency fuel..)

If that is the case for your organization:

Check the stock of dignity kits/post rape kits/emergency fuel and ensure your procure missing items.

Liaise with the GBV SC at regional/national level to identify People in Need.

Inform the GBV SC at regional/national level on your capacity to respond.

Key Action 4: Advocate for GBV, SRHR and risk mitigation across clusters in emergencies - Update the GBV SC on GBV, SRHS and risk mitigation activities at regional level.

Update the GBV SC level on unmet needs and challenges faced.

Key Action 5: Ensure availability of human resources able to perform critical functions in an emergency - Check within your organization your staffing plan – including holiday plans.

Ensure availability of female staff in GBV roles.

Ensure GBV staff are trained and deployable and there is no discontinuity in the provision of assistance due to staff unavailability.

Advocate for GBV staff to be included in the list of critical staff

Key Action 6: Plan for needs assessments, information management and response monitoring - In coordination with other actors, review secondary sources and analyze pre-existing data to identify needs, gaps and capacities.