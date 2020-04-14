Guidance Note on IMAM IYCF Programming in the context of COVID-19 in Afghanistan (08 April 2020) [EN/PS]

The guidance note is focused on the management of both severe and moderate acute malnutrition and IYCF services in the context of COVID-19 and will be updated as new evidence emerges. This guidance note is authorized by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) during the current context and should not replace the national protocol or government directives in place. This guidance note would be reviewed and modified accordingly as the COVID-19 situation changes and subsequently, will seek endorsement of MoPH.