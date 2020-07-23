Guidance Note for Family Protection Centers, Family Guidance Centers and Women and Girl Safe Spaces operating during the COVID-19 pandemic [EN/AR/Dari]

Violence against women and girls and COVID-19

Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is rooted in gender inequality, discrimination and harmful cultural and social norms. In Afghanistan, VAWG and gender based violence (GBV) is widespread with reports indicating 56%1 of women have experienced intimate partner violence. Women and girls in Afghanistan continue to face persistent discrimination, violence, street harassment, forced and child marriage, severe restrictions on working and studying outside the home, and limited access to justice.

Reports indicate that violence against women and girls has further exacerbated in the context of COVID-19.2 where movement is restricted, people are confined, poverty and unemployment are increasing, and protection and health systems are weak, women and girls are at greater risk of experiencing violence. Additionally, restriction of movement, lockdowns, and forced quarantine measures inevitably increase the impunity already harbored by perpetrators, in addition to impeding access to services by VAWG survivors, thus impacting their individual safety plans. Within the Afghanistan’s conservative environment whereby women and girls are the most marginalized, the lockdown and curfews due to COVID 19 can increase the risks of violence against women and girls, particularly in the context where women and girls are confined in their homes with abusive partners with service providers getting overwhelmed in the health setting.

VAWG has serious negative consequences for women and girls, including immediate to long-term physical, sexual and psychological impacts, which prevent them from fully participating in society. The impact of violence on women and girls will be amplified in this context, where rate, severity and frequency of violence is increasing.